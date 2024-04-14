Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Position Trimmed by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $22,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT traded down $5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,638,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,347. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.43 and a fifty-two week high of $215.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.55. The firm has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLT. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.28.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

