Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 200 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $23,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $3.64 on Friday, hitting $85.64. 5,434,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,550,729. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.06%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

