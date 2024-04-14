Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 200 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $23,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on MCHP
Microchip Technology Price Performance
Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $3.64 on Friday, hitting $85.64. 5,434,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,550,729. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $94.30.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Microchip Technology Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.06%.
About Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Microchip Technology
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.