Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $24,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after acquiring an additional 105,937 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 756,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,747,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,555 shares of company stock worth $36,918,917 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,663,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,480,319. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.26 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.98 and a 200-day moving average of $179.26.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

