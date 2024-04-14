Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 22,400 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 974,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in CSX were worth $33,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.28.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.34. The stock had a trading volume of 15,163,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,070,411. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.23. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

