Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,831 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth $41,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 30.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Marathon Capitl reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 16,360,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,748,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

