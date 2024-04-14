Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.62. The stock had a trading volume of 931,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,365. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

