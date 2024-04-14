Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IonQ by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,712,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,567,000 after purchasing an additional 376,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IonQ by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,291,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,268 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,753,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IonQ by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,398,000 after acquiring an additional 780,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IonQ by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,473,000 after acquiring an additional 474,218 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on IONQ. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IonQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

IonQ Price Performance

NYSE:IONQ traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.03. 3,625,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,169,535. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a negative net margin of 715.77%. The business had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IonQ

In other IonQ news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $104,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,619,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,523,398.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IonQ news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 29,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $300,410.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $104,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,619,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,523,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,556 shares of company stock worth $882,871 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

