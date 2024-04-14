Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 375 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Romano Brothers AND Company lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,110 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 333.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,854,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,874. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.64. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $172.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.33.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

