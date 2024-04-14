Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 139 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,279,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.09 and a 200 day moving average of $93.12. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

