Capital Advisors Inc. OK Invests $759,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 436,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,731,000 after acquiring an additional 79,073 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 215,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,648,000 after acquiring an additional 43,189 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 34.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,254,000 after purchasing an additional 88,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 90.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 36,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of GEHC traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,227,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,033. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average of $77.29.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.