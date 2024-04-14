Romano Brothers AND Company Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,042 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 39,329 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.85. 12,537,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,648,789. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

