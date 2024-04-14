Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 7,022 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,022 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 323,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 23,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

SCHX traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.60. 1,601,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,041. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.16. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $62.24.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

