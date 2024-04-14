Simplicity Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,065,000 after buying an additional 2,061,088 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after buying an additional 5,800,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,220,000 after buying an additional 314,511 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,545,000 after buying an additional 2,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,479,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,095,952. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.58. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

