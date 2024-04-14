Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 168 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VGT traded down $9.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $514.68. The stock had a trading volume of 448,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,077. The company’s 50-day moving average is $518.17 and its 200 day moving average is $478.18. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $368.39 and a 12-month high of $536.63. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.