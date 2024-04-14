Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,585 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,546,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,999 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 44,134 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,041,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,799,869. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The company has a market capitalization of $189.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,435 shares of company stock worth $6,451,298. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

