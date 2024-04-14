Critical Survey: Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) & Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) and Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and Retractable Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 5.59% 8.97% 5.40% Retractable Technologies -16.08% -6.86% -3.78%

Risk & Volatility

Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retractable Technologies has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $46.09 million 1.37 $7.07 million $0.75 24.05 Retractable Technologies $43.60 million 0.74 -$7.01 million ($0.24) -4.50

This table compares Pro-Dex and Retractable Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than Retractable Technologies. Retractable Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pro-Dex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Retractable Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.0% of Retractable Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pro-Dex and Retractable Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A Retractable Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Retractable Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company's products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes. It distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

