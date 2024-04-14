Financial Survey: Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) & Janover (NASDAQ:JNVR)

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) and Janover (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Better Home & Finance and Janover’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Home & Finance N/A -158.57% -22.61% Janover -168.45% -74.47% -64.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Better Home & Finance and Janover’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Home & Finance $76.82 million 4.38 $8.74 million -0.58 -0.77 Janover $2.00 million 6.30 -$3.37 million ($0.38) -3.00

Analyst Recommendations

Better Home & Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Janover. Janover is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Better Home & Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Better Home & Finance and Janover, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Home & Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A Janover 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.9% of Better Home & Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Janover shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.4% of Better Home & Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.4% of Janover shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Better Home & Finance beats Janover on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides GSE-conforming, FHA-insured, VA-guaranteed, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage REITs. It also offers real estate agent services, title insurance and settlement services, and homeowners insurance services. The company formerly known as Better Mortgage Corporation and changed its name to Better Home & Finance Holding Company in August 2023. Better Home & Finance Holding Company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Janover

Janover Inc. engages in the provision of commercial property financing solutions. It operates an online platform that connects commercial mortgage borrowers, including owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate, looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial properties, including apartment buildings with commercial property lenders, such as banks, credit unions, REITs, debt funds, multifamily lenders, and others looking to deploy capital into commercial mortgages. The company was formerly known as Janover Ventures LLC and changed its name to Janover Inc. in March 2021. Janover Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

