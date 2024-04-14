iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1,102.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,855 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $95.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.51. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

