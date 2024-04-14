Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Increased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 222.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $149.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $148.48 and a one year high of $201.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

