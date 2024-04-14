Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 77,313 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,313 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $28,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $95.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.51. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

