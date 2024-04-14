AlphaQ Advisors LLC Has $554,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $76.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.75. The company has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

