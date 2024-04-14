YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,684 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in General Electric by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,588,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,170,551,000 after buying an additional 410,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Electric by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,955,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $990,032,000 after purchasing an additional 434,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $635,274,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $154.63 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $74.78 and a one year high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $169.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.07.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

