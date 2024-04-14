Graypoint LLC Buys 1,654 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,821 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.81.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $171.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.48. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $544.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

