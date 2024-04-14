Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $360,459,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $105,272.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 23,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $1,160,244.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,138 shares in the company, valued at $8,597,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $105,272.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,734 shares of company stock worth $4,724,226. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.74. The stock had a trading volume of 829,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.32 and a 1 year high of $54.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.45.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 46.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on IONS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IONS

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.