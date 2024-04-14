Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $150,000 Position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Altus Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,669,000 after acquiring an additional 318,333 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 130,257 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 117,650 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 78,743 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 76,942 shares during the last quarter.

BLW stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,673. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $14.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

