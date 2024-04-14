VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 4,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFS. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in VinFast Auto during the third quarter worth $150,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

VinFast Auto Stock Down 10.7 %

VFS stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,193,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,396. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24. VinFast Auto has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that VinFast Auto will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

Featured Stories

