Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Short Interest Update

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the March 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 633,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VCYT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veracyte from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VCYT

Insider Activity at Veracyte

Institutional Trading of Veracyte

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $717,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 45.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,945,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,244 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter worth $28,477,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 74.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,296,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,199,000 after purchasing an additional 978,487 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 121.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 575,949 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 380.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 669,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 530,310 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Veracyte stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.23. The stock had a trading volume of 563,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.62. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $30.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.04.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Veracyte

(Get Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.