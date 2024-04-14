Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Short Interest Update

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the March 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 633,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on VCYT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veracyte from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VCYT
Insider Activity at Veracyte
Institutional Trading of Veracyte
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 45.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,945,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,244 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter worth $28,477,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 74.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,296,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,199,000 after purchasing an additional 978,487 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 121.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 575,949 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 380.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 669,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 530,310 shares in the last quarter.
Veracyte Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of Veracyte stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.23. The stock had a trading volume of 563,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.62. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $30.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.04.
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
About Veracyte
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
