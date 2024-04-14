Short Interest in VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Increases By 27.5%

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,400 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 256,100 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 862,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of VCI Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in VCI Global in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VCI Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

VCI Global Stock Performance

VCI Global stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. 415,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,330. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. VCI Global has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

VCI Global Company Profile

VCI Global Limited provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia, China, Singapore, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy; and technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

