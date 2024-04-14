Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Short Interest Update

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,700 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 271,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Univest Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UVSP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.72. 87,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,536. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.32 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Univest Financial will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UVSP

Institutional Trading of Univest Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 2,103.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Univest Financial by 72.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Univest Financial by 1,787.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1,029.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univest Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.