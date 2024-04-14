Short Interest in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Rises By 25.2%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the March 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 1.5 %

URBN stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $38.77. 2,369,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,687. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $117,278.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $117,278.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 6,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $244,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 908 shares in the company, valued at $36,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,473 shares of company stock valued at $757,483 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 21.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,133,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $336,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,104 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,867,000 after acquiring an additional 420,001 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,672,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,835,000 after purchasing an additional 674,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,600,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,590,000 after purchasing an additional 125,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,920,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,969,000 after purchasing an additional 68,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

