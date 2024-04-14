United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of United-Guardian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in United-Guardian by 277.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 55.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in United-Guardian by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in United-Guardian during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

United-Guardian stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,163. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.73.

United-Guardian Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United-Guardian in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

