United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Short Interest Update

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the March 15th total of 172,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

United Fire Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.77. The company had a trading volume of 66,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,536. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24. United Fire Group has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $550.35 million, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.35.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $287.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently -54.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UFCS shares. StockNews.com upgraded United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of United Fire Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

In related news, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.76 per share, with a total value of $32,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 32,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,922.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $55,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 454,363 shares in the company, valued at $10,064,140.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme acquired 1,500 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.76 per share, with a total value of $32,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,922.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 185.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in United Fire Group by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

