Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 359 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,791,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 57,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 526,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,433,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,601,398. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day moving average of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.