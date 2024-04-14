Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUNZ. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 2,366.2% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after buying an additional 596,874 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 581,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after buying an additional 389,194 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1,624.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 350,350 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 261,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 171,363 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $3,276,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OUNZ traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.66. 2,278,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,581. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.76. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

