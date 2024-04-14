YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 13,379 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,379 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $83.87 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.10 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.20. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

