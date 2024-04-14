Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 680.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 85,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after acquiring an additional 74,387 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $227,750,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $8,116,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 176.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BR. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.83. The stock had a trading volume of 400,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,001. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.52 and a 12 month high of $210.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,603.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,483 shares of company stock valued at $9,745,637. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

