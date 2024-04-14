Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Mills by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in General Mills by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,995,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,608,000 after acquiring an additional 379,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in General Mills by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,371,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954,941. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.14.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Mills

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,782 shares of company stock worth $5,057,820 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.