Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APRJ. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 8.5% in the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April in the second quarter worth $1,469,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April in the second quarter worth $1,554,000.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS:APRJ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,879 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (APRJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys APRJ was launched on Apr 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

