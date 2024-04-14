Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.32. 3,048,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,232,950. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $119.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.66. The company has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

