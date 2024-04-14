Achain Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $450,326.41 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001592 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000939 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

