Short Interest in Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Rises By 52.6%

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,000 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the March 15th total of 203,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Volcon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VLCN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,128,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,699. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.97. Volcon has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $348.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Volcon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Volcon by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Volcon by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volcon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Volcon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volcon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Volcon Company Profile

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

Further Reading

