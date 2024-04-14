Bray Capital Advisors Has $5.36 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $513.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $513.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

