Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Short Interest Up 24.7% in March

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 23,900 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ VRPX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. 9,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,239. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 370,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

