Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $7.45 Million Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,451,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in Prologis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLD traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $119.00. 3,735,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,341. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 116.72%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

