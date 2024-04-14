ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 0.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,692,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,673. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.58. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $80.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.35%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

