iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Boosted by Schoolcraft Capital LLC

Schoolcraft Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 7.4% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Schoolcraft Capital LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $29,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB opened at $280.80 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $221.31 and a 12 month high of $288.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.79.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

