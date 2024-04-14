Romano Brothers AND Company Has $626,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCR. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 241.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,394,000 after buying an additional 504,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,607,000 after purchasing an additional 230,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,512,000 after purchasing an additional 239,479 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

VCR traded down $4.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $304.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $243.64 and a twelve month high of $319.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $310.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.95.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

