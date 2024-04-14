Romano Brothers AND Company Decreases Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.35. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Melius started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.29.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

