iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,448,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.89. 337,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,687. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $125.64. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.82.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.