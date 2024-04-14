Romano Brothers AND Company Decreases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Allstate were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.59.

Shares of ALL traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.81. 1,711,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,380. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $174.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.36) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

